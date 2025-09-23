Bishkek to host Youth Tourism Festival

The capital’s Department of Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs has announced a tender for the organization and holding of the Bishkek Regional Youth Tourism Festival Bishkek Travel Fest.

According to the state procurement portal, 1.145 million soms are planned to be allocated for the event, which is tentatively scheduled for October 12 in Yntymak Park.

The festival aims to promote youth tourism, encourage active lifestyles, and showcase the tourism potential of the capital. The program will feature dance performances, animators, artisans, an ethnic fashion show, a culinary master class, running events, and a honey fair.

Prizes and souvenirs will be awarded to participants in contests, workshops, sports races, and interactive activities.