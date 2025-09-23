11:16
USD 87.45
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.04
English

Bishkek to host Youth Tourism Festival

The capital’s Department of Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs has announced a tender for the organization and holding of the Bishkek Regional Youth Tourism Festival Bishkek Travel Fest.

According to the state procurement portal, 1.145 million soms are planned to be allocated for the event, which is tentatively scheduled for October 12 in Yntymak Park.

The festival aims to promote youth tourism, encourage active lifestyles, and showcase the tourism potential of the capital. The program will feature dance performances, animators, artisans, an ethnic fashion show, a culinary master class, running events, and a honey fair.

Prizes and souvenirs will be awarded to participants in contests, workshops, sports races, and interactive activities.
link: https://24.kg/english/344491/
views: 160
Print
Related
Laboratory of New Kyrgyz Words Festival to be held in Bishkek
Bishkek to host Urban Night Fest 2025 Technology and Innovation Festival
10th International Theatre Festival of Small Forms IMPULSE opened in Bishkek
Tourism industry revenues in Kyrgyzstan reach 30 billion soms – Cabinet
Organic Products Festival held in Talas
Ala-Too Resort to receive up to 850,000 tourists annually — Erdenet Kasymov
41 tourist sites opened in Kyrgyzstan, 22 more being prepared for launch
Video of Kazakh and Kyrgyz travelers on glacier goes viral on social media
Tourism in Kyrgyzstan: More visitors amid falling foreign investments
Tourism in Kyrgyzstan: Share in GDP reaches 4.3 percent
Popular
Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan
UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees
Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station
23 September, Tuesday
11:15
Kyrgyz President extends civil service reform deadline until year-end Kyrgyz President extends civil service reform deadline...
10:44
President of Kyrgyzstan sets date for IV People's Kurultai
10:37
AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan defeats Palestine
10:31
President of Kyrgyzstan and U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor hold talks
10:23
Sadyr Japarov meets with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair