Antimonopoly Service does not rule out rise in coal prices in Kyrgyzstan

Coal prices in Kyrgyzstan may increase ahead of the upcoming heating season. Zhenaly Orozbaev, head of the Antimonopoly Regulation Service, stated on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, solid fuel takes on particular importance with the onset of cold weather.

«If intermediaries buy coal from a mining company at about 2,600 soms per ton, one must take into account transportation costs of about 2,300 soms, plus the intermediaries’ profit margin. As a result, the maximum price for one ton of sorted coal could reach around 6,000 soms,» Zhenaly Orozbaev explained.

He added that other market players may also influence coal pricing.

It was noted that coal prices are subject to state regulation during preparations for the heating season.

Orozbaev emphasized that his agency does not set coal prices directly but acknowledged that prices may rise compared to last year.

He assured that intermediaries will not be allowed to inflate coal prices or engage in speculation.
