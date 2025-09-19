Bishkek resident pays fortune teller $100,000 for "magical services"

A woman suspected of large-scale fraud has been detained in the capital. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek reported.

According to police, the woman filed a complaint alleging that she gave a fortune teller money for «magical services» between 2022 and 2025, hoping to improve her personal life. The total amount of damage reached approximately $100,000.

The incident was registered under Article 209 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainee was identified as B.K., 30. She was placed in a temporary detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing.