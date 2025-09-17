13:57
Kazakh oligarch detained in Bishkek for embezzling $2.5 million

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) issued an official statement following a social media post by the wife of detained Kazakh businessman Almaz Zaripov, in which she claimed her husband’s arrest was «unjustified.»

Photo Internet. Almaz Zaripov

According to the SCNS, a criminal case was opened based on a complaint from a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who reported that Almaz Zaripov had misappropriated $2.5 million belonging to him.

The investigation established that Zaripov had received the funds under the promise of delivering grain from Kazakhstan and selling it in Kyrgyzstan. However, he failed to fulfill his obligations and ceased communication.

After confirming the embezzlement, Almaz Zaripov was detained in Bishkek and charged with misappropriation and embezzlement of funds on a particularly large scale. The court placed him in pre-trial detention until the end of the investigation.

The SCNS emphasized that the investigation is being conducted strictly in accordance with Kyrgyz law.

According to security services, Zaripov has fully admitted guilt and has begun reimbursing the losses. Investigators are considering the possibility of replacing pre-trial detention with a less severe measure not involving imprisonment.

The social media appeal of the businessman’s wife drew significant public attention. The SCNS stressed that criminal cases are handled strictly according to the law, and the status or nationality of the accused is irrelevant.

«We consistently adhere to the principle of legality. Each case of violation of citizens’ rights or lawful interests is examined objectively and fairly,» the state committee stated.

The investigation into Almaz Zaripov continues, with final decisions to depend on the amount of recovered damages, the results of the investigation, and the court’s assessment of the accused’s actions.

Almaz Zaripov (born 1974) is a prominent Kazakh businessman, director of KazBrand, and President of the Agro-Industrial Union of Kazakhstan. He was involved in agricultural and food business, including launching a factory for instant noodles and grain products, and is known as an active participant in agricultural forums and industry associations in Kazakhstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/343850/
views: 144
