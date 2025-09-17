New aviation rules to be adopted in Kyrgyzstan on ICAO recommendation

Kyrgyzstan will adopt new aviation rules. A draft order of the State Civil Aviation Agency has been submitted for public discussion.

The agency explained that the rules were developed based on an annex to the Convention on International Civil Aviation and are aimed at harmonizing Kyrgyzstan’s air legislation with the standards and recommended practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The updated aviation rules will not apply to meteorological pilot balloons used exclusively for weather purposes, unmanned free balloons without payloads, homemade or uncertified unmanned aerial vehicles, free balloons without payloads or commercial load, as well as light and ultralight general aviation aircraft and similar types of aircraft.

Every aircraft registered in Kyrgyzstan is required to display the state flag of the country on board in accordance with established requirements and regulations. Aircraft livery designs must be approved by the civil aviation authority.

Latin capital letters without ornamentation are used for letter markings, while Arabic numerals without ornamentation are used for numbers.

The agency emphasized that ICAO annually develops and adopts a significant number of standards, recommended practices (SARPs), procedures, and supporting documents to ensure the safety, regularity, and efficiency of international air transport. These documents are the result of systematic analysis of global practices, modern risks, and the experience of ICAO member states.

As an ICAO member, Kyrgyzstan is obligated to incorporate these standards and practices into its national legislation in line with its international commitments.