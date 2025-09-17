10:49
USD 87.45
EUR 103.16
RUB 1.06
English

New aviation rules to be adopted in Kyrgyzstan on ICAO recommendation

Kyrgyzstan will adopt new aviation rules. A draft order of the State Civil Aviation Agency has been submitted for public discussion.

The agency explained that the rules were developed based on an annex to the Convention on International Civil Aviation and are aimed at harmonizing Kyrgyzstan’s air legislation with the standards and recommended practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The updated aviation rules will not apply to meteorological pilot balloons used exclusively for weather purposes, unmanned free balloons without payloads, homemade or uncertified unmanned aerial vehicles, free balloons without payloads or commercial load, as well as light and ultralight general aviation aircraft and similar types of aircraft.

Every aircraft registered in Kyrgyzstan is required to display the state flag of the country on board in accordance with established requirements and regulations. Aircraft livery designs must be approved by the civil aviation authority.

Latin capital letters without ornamentation are used for letter markings, while Arabic numerals without ornamentation are used for numbers.

The agency emphasized that ICAO annually develops and adopts a significant number of standards, recommended practices (SARPs), procedures, and supporting documents to ensure the safety, regularity, and efficiency of international air transport. These documents are the result of systematic analysis of global practices, modern risks, and the experience of ICAO member states.

As an ICAO member, Kyrgyzstan is obligated to incorporate these standards and practices into its national legislation in line with its international commitments.
link: https://24.kg/english/343817/
views: 80
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan expects removal from EU blacklist in May 2026
Kyrgyzstan reaches final stage of removal from EU aviation blacklist
ICAO назвал Казахстан претендентом на роль регионального авиационного центра
World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
Kyrgyzstan and EU again discuss withdrawal from EU aviation blacklist
Авиакомпания Asman Airlines официально получила код IATA
Civil aviation flight safety analyzed for the first time in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan ready for removal from EU aviation blacklist in 2025
KazMunayGas — Aero enters aviation market of Kyrgyzstan
ICAO confirms Kyrgyzstan’s aviation compliance with international standards
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026 Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026
Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan preparing to launch production of gasoline from own oil Kyrgyzstan preparing to launch production of gasoline from own oil
Foreign national wanted internationally detained in Bishkek Foreign national wanted internationally detained in Bishkek
17 September, Wednesday
10:47
Trump administration approves first arms shipment to Ukraine under PURL program Trump administration approves first arms shipment to Uk...
10:39
Sharp increase in use of digital state services recorded in Kyrgyzstan
10:31
New aviation rules to be adopted in Kyrgyzstan on ICAO recommendation
10:22
Overhaul of 36 transformers completed in Issyk-Ata district
10:15
Tourism industry revenues in Kyrgyzstan reach 30 billion soms – Cabinet