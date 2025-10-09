11:48
Sadyr Japarov: New era of aviation has begun in Kyrgyzstan

«A new era of aviation has begun in Kyrgyzstan,» President Sadyr Japarov stated at a meeting with aviation workers after inspecting the new specialized equipment and renovated runway at Manas Airport.

He called the airport the face of the country and a symbol of its international prestige: «It is here that every guest arriving in the Kyrgyz Republic forms their first impression of our republic.»

The head of state emphasized that, as we move toward the goal of transforming the country into a regional aviation hub, Kyrgyz aviation will become one of the most developed, competitive, and innovative industries in Central Asia.

«Over the past two years, Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC has allocated nearly 8.186 billion soms of its own funds to develop aviation infrastructure. Of this amount, 3.356 billion soms were spent on the purchase of specialized aviation equipment. Furthermore, Asman Airlines has acquired three Bombardier Dash-8 Q400 aircraft for a total of 2.385 billion soms,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov added that Asman Airlines plans to purchase two more modern medium-haul aircraft in the near future, which will increase flight frequency and expand its route coverage. This will strengthen the domestic airline’s position in the international market.

«We can confidently say that a new era has begun for Kyrgyz aviation. Our airports are becoming modern, safe, and comfortable. This is all the result of public trust and government support,» the president said.
