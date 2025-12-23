13:59
Cabinet introduces discounts and zero-night tariff for cargo aircraft

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has adopted a resolution on measures to develop air cargo transportation in Kyrgyzstan. The document aims to stimulate uninterrupted air cargo flows and reduce costs for companies operating scheduled flights.

According to the resolution, the state-owned enterprise Kyrgyzaeronavigatsia, under the Civil Aviation Agency, will provide discounts on air navigation services for cargo aircraft with a maximum takeoff weight of at least 200 tons.

The following discounts are provided:

— for more than 100 takeoffs and landings per month — 10 percent;

— for more than 130 — 15 percent;

— for more than 150 — 20 percent;

— for more than 200 — 20 percent and a complete exemption from air navigation service charges at night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
