EU notes progress by Kyrgyzstan toward removal from aviation blacklist

The European Commission and the EU Air Safety Committee have sent an official letter to the State Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan acknowledging the significant progress the country achieved in aviation safety in 2025. This includes legislative reforms, strengthened institutional capacity, an increase in the number of inspectors, and the introduction of modern oversight procedures, the agency head Daniyar Bostonov said.

This is the first positive letter from the EU Air Safety Committee in the entire 19-year history of the Kyrgyz Republic’s inclusion on the EU aviation blacklist.

«After many years, for the first time we are seeing not formal remarks, but trust, dialogue, and a concrete roadmap,» Bostonov said.

«This is the result of systematic and challenging work by the entire team,» he said.

If an EU mission confirms the readiness of the national civil aviation system next spring, Kyrgyzstan could come very close to one of the most important decisions in the history of the sector.

Earlier, the State Civil Aviation Agency successfully presented the results of aviation safety oversight reforms in Brussels.

«The most important point in this letter is clearly stated: if the State Civil Aviation Agency completes all the procedures and requirements outlined by the European Commission in time, an EU blacklist mission will arrive in Kyrgyzstan in March 2026. This will be the EU’s final audit,» the agency’s head explained.