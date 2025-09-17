Seismic resistance in construction in Kyrgyzstan to be ensured through Eurocodes

The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan has prepared a draft order approving building regulations governing seismic isolation systems. The document has been submitted for public discussion.

According to the ministry, the draft was developed by the State Institute of Earthquake-Resistant Construction and Engineering Design under the ministry.

The purpose of the order is to protect human life during earthquakes, reduce damage, and ensure the preservation of the operational qualities of buildings and structures critical for civil protection.

One of the ministry’s key tasks will be to update and harmonize regulatory and technical documents, replacing outdated standards.

Officials emphasized that the new regulations are an integral part of the national system of construction standards. They are designed to replace obsolete norms and apply to the design, construction, seismic reinforcement, and reconstruction of civil buildings using seismic isolation systems across Kyrgyzstan.

Special attention is given to facilities located in seismically hazardous areas to increase their resilience to seismic impacts.

Due to the absence of comprehensive national documents covering the principles of designing buildings with seismic isolation, the new regulations reference Eurocodes as internationally recognized standards. These codes help ensure high-quality design in areas where there is limited domestic experience or standards.

In addition, the new regulations outline the main principles for designing and calculating seismically isolated civil buildings. Their implementation is expected to improve the seismic resistance of facilities, enhance the reliability of design solutions, and meet state requirements in the field of construction safety.