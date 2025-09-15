20 charging stations for electric vehicles opened in Osh city

Twenty charging stations for electric vehicles have been opened in Osh city. They were installed on Alymbek Datka Street. The press service of the southern capital’s City Hall reported.

According to the press service, the launch ceremony took place today, September 15. It was attended by the Mayor of the city Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, the Chairman of the City Council Bolot Baetov and city residents.

In total, 30 devices were delivered to Osh on the instructions of the mayor. The remaining 10 are planned to be installed in other areas of the city in the coming days.

Not only municipal taxi service cars, but also all owners of electric vehicles will be able to use the stations.