Parliament Speaker pays official visit to Tajikistan

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu has departed on an official visit to Tajikistan. The parliament’s press service reported.

During the visit, he is scheduled to meet with President of the country Emomali Rahmon, Chairman of the National Council of the Supreme Assembly Rustam Emomali, and Chairman of the House of Representatives Faizali Idizoda.

The parliamentary delegation also includes MPs Suyunbek Omurzakov, Muradil Sydykov, Parkhat Tulendybaev, Arslanbek Maliev, Bekmurza Ergeshov, Chyngyz Azhibaev, and Baktiyar Kalpaev.
