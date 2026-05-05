Mudflows in Tajikistan kill four, dozens injured

At least four people have died in Tajikistan following heavy rains that triggered mudflows, local media reported.

The most severe situation has been reported in the city of Kulob, where five more people were injured and hospitalized. Around 450 residents have been evacuated to safer areas. Preliminary data indicate that approximately 850 homes in the city have been flooded.

The severe weather has also affected other regions of the country, including the capital, Dushanbe. Reports indicate damage to hospitals, schools, residential buildings, and road infrastructure. In several areas, bridges have been destroyed and agricultural land has been flooded.