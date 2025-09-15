Former SCNS employee detained in Kyrgyzstan

Law enforcement officers were detained in Kyrgyzstan who, hiding behind the name of the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev and promising to assist in releasing a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic Ch.B. from criminal liability, received $400,000 from him. The press center of the state committee reported.

The military prosecutor’s office opened and is investigating a criminal case under Article 343 «Extortion on an especially large scale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As noted, on July 24, 2025, during the investigation of the criminal case, a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic S.A. was detained, who was charged with complicity in extortion and taking a bribe.

In addition, as a result of investigative and operational activities, the involvement of former employee of the SCNS A.E. was established, who was also detained when returning funds in the amount of $130,000.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek applied a preventive measure in the form of detention in relation to the accused.

Investigative and operational activities aimed at establishing the circumstances of the case and other participants in the criminal group are ongoing.