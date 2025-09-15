16:24
USD 87.45
EUR 102.47
RUB 1.03
English

Former SCNS employee detained in Kyrgyzstan

Law enforcement officers were detained in Kyrgyzstan who, hiding behind the name of the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev and promising to assist in releasing a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic Ch.B. from criminal liability, received $400,000 from him. The press center of the state committee reported.

The military prosecutor’s office opened and is investigating a criminal case under Article 343 «Extortion on an especially large scale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As noted, on July 24, 2025, during the investigation of the criminal case, a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic S.A. was detained, who was charged with complicity in extortion and taking a bribe.

In addition, as a result of investigative and operational activities, the involvement of former employee of the SCNS A.E. was established, who was also detained when returning funds in the amount of $130,000.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek applied a preventive measure in the form of detention in relation to the accused.

Investigative and operational activities aimed at establishing the circumstances of the case and other participants in the criminal group are ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/343566/
views: 166
Print
Related
Foreign national wanted internationally detained in Bishkek
Owner of banquet halls detained in Bishkek for illegal construction
Foreigner arrested in Bishkek for involvement in online fraud
Suspects in series of cattle thefts detained in Chui region
Suspects in attack on married couple in Vefa shopping mall detained in Bishkek
Heads of five contracting organizations detained in Osh region
SDMK employee detained for illegal privatization of mosque land in Jalal-Abad
Droppers detained in Bishkek for selling bank cards to unknown individuals
Two Tax Service employees detained in Osh city
Tax officers of Bishkek's Leninsky district detained for bribetaking
Popular
Number of people wishing to open new banks growing in Kyrgyzstan Number of people wishing to open new banks growing in Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov meets with representatives of Rothschild & Co President Sadyr Japarov meets with representatives of Rothschild & Co
Foreigner arrested in Bishkek for involvement in online fraud Foreigner arrested in Bishkek for involvement in online fraud
Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry
15 September, Monday
16:16
Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Pr...
16:10
CPJ names winners of International Press Freedom Awards 2025
15:42
Parliament Speaker pays official visit to Tajikistan
15:35
Bishkek needs 77 new schools to cover deficit
15:28
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP exceeds 1 trillion soms in first eight months of 2025