Renovated section of Nookat—Kyzyl-Kiya road opened in south of Kyrgyzstan

A renovated section of Osh — Batken — Razzakov road has been opened in the south of Kyrgyzstan on Nookat — Kyzyl-Kiya stretch. The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Osh region reported.

The previous technical condition of the road created serious problems. Despite annual repair work, traffic jams and inconveniences for passengers remained among the most pressing issues.

As part of the project, the laying of asphalt with a thickness of 15 centimeters on the section from the 47th to the 75th kilometer (length 28 kilometers and width 9 meters) has been fully completed. In addition, it is planned to install trays and sidewalks on both sides of the road, build bus stops and install a lighting system.

The event was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Osh region Elchibek Dzhantaev, Minister of Transport and Communications Absatar Syrgabaev, district leadership and local residents.

This year an additional 4 billion soms have been allocated from the Stabilization Fund to improve the road infrastructure in Osh region. These funds have been used to completely renovate strategically important roads: Uzgen — Myrza-Ake — Kara-Kuldzha and Osh — Batken — Razzakov (Nookat — Kyzyl-Kiya direction).
