Finance Ministry provides interest-free loans to entrepreneurs of 9.4 billion

As part of the project «Emergency Support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises», the Ministry of Finance provided entrepreneurs with interest-free loans in the amount of more than 9,416 billion soms. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, the implementation of the project is provided for by the anti-crisis plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and is aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in crisis situations.

On March 31, 2021, the project «Emergency Support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises» was launched in the Kyrgyz Republic, financed by the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Since its launch and as of September 1, 2025, at least 11,803 entrepreneurs have received financial assistance. Under the 1st category (up to 1 million soms), 9,615 entrepreneurs were provided with more than 5,719 billion soms. Under the 2nd category (up to 3 million soms), 2,188 entrepreneurs received loans for more than 3,697 billion soms.