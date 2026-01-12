15:02
Re-registration of individual entrepreneurs now takes up to 10 minutes

The Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan has launched an online service for re-registration of individual entrepreneurs on Cabinet.salyk.kg portal. The agency’s press service reported.

The new digital solution allows entrepreneurs to change their registration information remotely, without having to personally visit tax authorities. While the procedure previously took 2-3 business days, it is now fully automated and takes an average from five to 10 minutes.

The service operates 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in the world.

As part of the update to «Taxpayer’s Personal Account,» three key features have been added. Now, entrepreneurs can:

  • change their tax registration district when changing their legal address;
  • select a different tax regime or update their details;
  • add new types of economic activity.

To access the service, log in to the platform, go to the «Individual Entrepreneur Re-registration» section on the quick access panel, fill out the online form, and save the changes.

The project was implemented as part of the Government Accelerators program and is aimed at simplifying fiscal procedures for small and medium-sized businesses.
