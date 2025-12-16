Procedure for re-registration of individual entrepreneurs simplified

As part of Government Accelerators program, the procedure for re-registration of individual entrepreneurs has been simplified in Kyrgyzstan, with key processes now fully digitized. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

Improving the quality of public services, reducing administrative barriers, and creating favorable conditions for the development of small and medium-sized businesses are among the priority goals of state policy.

«For a long time, entrepreneurs had to personally visit tax authorities even to make minor changes to their registration data. Changing a phone number or email address, adding or modifying types of economic activity, switching to a different tax regime, or updating a legal address—all these operations required submitting a paper application and a personal visit,» the Cabinet noted.

Previously, entrepreneurs spent an average 2-3 hours per procedure, waiting in queues. Changing a legal address to another district made the process even more complicated, requiring visits to tax authorities in two districts, with processing times stretching to 2-3 working days. This outdated practice created excessive administrative burdens, distracted businesses from their core activities, and led to unnecessary direct contact with government officials.

«Today, we can confidently say that this obstacle has been systematically removed. Under the Government Accelerators program, the main procedures for re-registering individual entrepreneurs have been fully transferred online through the Taxpayer Cabinet,» the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev said at a government meeting.

As a result, he noted, application processing times have been reduced from 2-3 hours to just five to ten minutes. Personal visits to tax offices and direct contact with tax officials are now completely eliminated.