Construction Ministry inspects houses in Bishkek after earthquake

The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan conducted an inspection of the condition of a number of construction sites in connection with the earthquake that occurred on September 12 near Bishkek. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, the inspection was carried out under the supervision of the Construction Department together with specialists from the State Institute of Earthquake-Resistant Construction and Engineering Design, as well as the State Department of Architectural and Construction Control.

Specialists checked the condition of multi-story residential buildings and social facilities under construction in the capital, including their main structures. As a result of the inspection, no dangerous situations were identified, cracks or any deformed elements were not found.

On September 12, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 was recorded in Kyrgyzstan, while the magnitude of the tremors in Bishkek reached 4.