11:03
USD 87.45
EUR 102.47
RUB 1.03
English

Construction Ministry inspects houses in Bishkek after earthquake

The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan conducted an inspection of the condition of a number of construction sites in connection with the earthquake that occurred on September 12 near Bishkek. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, the inspection was carried out under the supervision of the Construction Department together with specialists from the State Institute of Earthquake-Resistant Construction and Engineering Design, as well as the State Department of Architectural and Construction Control.

Specialists checked the condition of multi-story residential buildings and social facilities under construction in the capital, including their main structures. As a result of the inspection, no dangerous situations were identified, cracks or any deformed elements were not found.

On September 12, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 was recorded in Kyrgyzstan, while the magnitude of the tremors in Bishkek reached 4.
link: https://24.kg/english/343379/
views: 125
Print
Related
Earthquake occurs near Bishkek
Sports and Rehabilitation Center to be built in Issyk-Kul region
Earthquake registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Devastating earthquake in Afghanistan: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences
Earthquake kills about 500 people in Afghanistan
Earthquake registered in south of Kyrgyzstan
President visits construction site of Cultural Service Center in Kara-Kuldzha
New weightlifting sports school building completed in Bishkek
Ministry of Construction: 115 facilities to be commissioned by August 31
Popular
Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools
Number of people wishing to open new banks growing in Kyrgyzstan Number of people wishing to open new banks growing in Kyrgyzstan
Suspects in series of cattle thefts detained in Chui region Suspects in series of cattle thefts detained in Chui region
New head of Capital Construction Department appointed at Bishkek City Hall New head of Capital Construction Department appointed at Bishkek City Hall
13 September, Saturday
10:29
Iskender Adiev appointed Deputy Head of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan Iskender Adiev appointed Deputy Head of National Electr...
10:24
Construction Ministry inspects houses in Bishkek after earthquake
10:17
President orders to grant city status to Gulcha and allocate 500 million soms
10:09
Sadyr Japarov lays wreath at monument to Alymbek Datka in Gulcha
09:57
Cholera outbreak simulated in exercise at Dostuk checkpoint