Owner of banquet halls detained in Bishkek for illegal construction

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported that the owner of several banquet halls in Bishkek was detained on charges of illegal construction.
The suspect, S.A.S., 35, is a well-known entrepreneur and owner of a chain of banquet halls on 7 April Street, including Asman, Meikin, Siy-Ordo, Ata, Ak-Bulut, and Ak-Saray. He allegedly expanded his restaurant premises without authorization, colluded with government officials, and, under their protection, unlawfully seized municipal land plots.