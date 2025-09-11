19:05
Owner of banquet halls detained in Bishkek for illegal construction

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported that the owner of several banquet halls in Bishkek was detained on charges of illegal construction.

According to the state committee, a number of facilities in Bishkek and Chui region were built with gross violations of the «red line» and other land use regulations.

The suspect, S.A.S., 35, is a well-known entrepreneur and owner of a chain of banquet halls on 7 April Street, including Asman, Meikin, Siy-Ordo, Ata, Ak-Bulut, and Ak-Saray. He allegedly expanded his restaurant premises without authorization, colluded with government officials, and, under their protection, unlawfully seized municipal land plots.

On September 10, S.A.S. was placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center. The state committee continues investigation to identify other individuals involved in the case.
