Ten healthcare organizations receive medical equipment with Japan’s support

A ceremony was held to hand over modern medical equipment — X-ray systems, ultrasound systems, and other equipment — to ten healthcare organizations in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Health, the event was held at the General Medical Practice Center of Chui district.

The delivery, worth approximately $7.5 million, was made under the Japanese government’s grant aid program with the support of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

According to Healthcare Minister Erkin Checheybaev, the new equipment will enhance diagnostics and treatment of non-communicable diseases, as well as increase the availability of quality medical care for residents of Chui region.

Recipients of the equipment: General Medical Practice Centers in Tokmak, Ivanovka, Zhaiyl, Panfilov, Moskovsky, Sokuluk, Issyk-Ata, Chui and Kemin districts, as well as the Chui Regional Combined Hospital.