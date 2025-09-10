KOICA supports genetic improvement of livestock in the Kyrgyz Republic

Within the framework of the project «Genetic improvement of beef and dairy cattle and capacity building for the veterinarians in the Kyrgyz Republic», the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) completed renovating works at the Biocenter of the Kyrgyz Scientific Research Institute of Livestock and Pasture, and the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The two laboratories, observing room and semen collection room were renovated. These premises will become an important base for the development of an artificial insemination system and the implementation of measures for the genetic improvement of cattle.

The main goal of the project is to increase the productivity of livestock farming and increase the income of farmers in the Kyrgyz Republic. To this end, a comprehensive system for improving livestock breeds is being developed, the Institute’s potential is being strengthened, and the possibilities for applying modern technologies in the industry are being expanded.

An important step was also the provision of genetic material: about 10,000 semen doses of high-quality breeds were imported to the Kyrgyz Republic, which will be used for artificial insemination of cows. A total of 110,000 doses of semen will be produced and distributed among the farmers of the country.

In addition, the project includes a selection of excellent sires, the ultimate goal of which is to identify the 16 most productive sires of different varieties such as Simmental, Aberdeen Angus, and Brown Swiss. In the future, the Institute will be able, along with the existing breeding material, to conduct insemination using high-quality semen collected in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The project also provides for advanced training of specialists and farmers.

225 specialists will take part in artificial insemination training, and 310 participants will take part in training for leading farmers. This will significantly expand the human resources potential and introduce modern methods in the husbandry.

In the future, the project will build a training center with a genomic laboratory equipped with advanced equipment. The center will combine the functions of a training base and a research complex and will become the first such institution in the whole of Central Asia.

The project is designed to improve the efficiency of livestock farming, strengthen the country’s food security and support farmers on the path to sustainable development of the agricultural sector.