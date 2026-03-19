KOICA enhances traceability of livestock products in the Kyrgyz Republic

On March 18, 2026, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic officially launched the pilot operation of a modernized Animal Identification and Traceability System. This initiative is part of a broader project titled «Enhancing Animal Products’ Food Safety by Establishing the Comprehensive Smart Animal Identification and Traceability System in the Kyrgyz Republic». The project aims to strengthen food safety management and improve transparency in the livestock supply chain in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The launch event was attended by high-ranking officials, including Deputy Minister Asel Kenenbaeva, KOICA Country Director Lim Soyeon, and Deputy Director of the Veterinary, Livestock, Pasture and Forage Development Service Ishenbek Almambetov. The project, which operates on a $5.5 million budget, was first initiated in 2022 and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

The new system will be tested across 19 pilot sites within Chui region, comprising five slaughterhouses, five veterinary laboratories, and nine meat sale points. To ensure seamless implementation, a dedicated call center will be established to provide technical support to district veterinary departments and pilot site employees.

The system is designed to track livestock products through every stage of the supply chain, from breeding to final sale. To support this process, KOICA has provided essential equipment, including server and network equipment to the data center under «AgroSmart» State Institution and PCs, laptops, printers, label printers, electronic scales, smartphones and QR code readers to district veterinary departments and pilot sites.

Promoting effective legislation and contributing to capacity building are critical components of the project. 14 employees from the Veterinary Service participated in the training program in the Republic of Korea and got acquainted with a step-by-step implementation of the Korean traceability system. Furthermore, KOICA experts have proposed improvements into the national regulatory framework of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Looking ahead, stakeholders are discussing potential incentives to encourage wider participation in the system, ensuring the project’s long-term sustainability.

These efforts are expected to significantly improve the efficiency and transparency of the traceability system and increase consumer confidence, while safeguarding public health.