KOICA holds seminar on Smart Agriculture and Climate Change

On August 28, 2025, the KOICA Office in the Kyrgyz Republic, in cooperation with the KOICA Alumni Association, held its second Knowledge Dissemination Seminar for KOICA alumni members and civil servants from various government agencies. The theme of the seminar was «Smart Agriculture and Climate Change in the Kyrgyz Republic.»

The seminar opened with a presentation by Ms. Rakhat Kanybekova, Master of Agricultural Engineering (Kyungpook National University) and Leading Specialist at the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic. She presented her research titled «The Effect of UV-A and UV-B Light on Seed Germination, Morphology, and Antioxidant Activity of Khorasan Wheat,» providing valuable insights into plant resilience and adaptation under changing environmental conditions.

The seminar concluded with a session on «Smart Farming Technologies» by Mr. Aibek Parpiev, also a Master of Agricultural Engineering (Kyungpook National University) and Chief Specialist at the same ministry. He emphasized the importance of introducing advanced digital tools and technologies in agriculture to increase productivity, optimize resource use, and mitigate the effects of climate change. Mr. Parpiev also highlighted the potential of using drones in agriculture, demonstrating their ease of use in practice and explaining their effectiveness in monitoring crops and improving farm management.

Participants actively engaged with the speakers, raising questions about the role of digitalization in agriculture. They expressed interest in practical measures for adapting local crops to climate change, strategies for improving water efficiency in agriculture, and the potential role of renewable energy in making farming more sustainable. This exchange fostered meaningful dialogue on the intersection of technology, policy, and social inclusion in the agricultural sector.

This seminar was held as part of KOICA’s global fellowship program, CIAT (Capacity Improvement & Advancement for Tomorrow), which aims to enhance the capacities of public servants, strengthen professional skills, and contribute to sustainable development.

These initiatives are part of KOICA’s broader mission to foster friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Korea and its partner countries. By supporting knowledge exchange and professional development, KOICA reaffirms its commitment to advancing sustainable growth and strengthening bilateral ties with the Kyrgyz Republic.