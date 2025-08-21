KOICA launches $10 million Air Quality Improvement Project in Kyrgyzstan

On August 20, 2025, a signing ceremony of the Record of Discussions between the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision (MNRETS) of the Kyrgyz Republic was held in Bishkek to officially launch the «Air Quality Improvement Project in the Kyrgyz Republic.»

The ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Kyrgyz Republic Kim Kwang-jae, MNRETS Minister Mashiev Meder Asanovich, and Country Director of the KOICA Office in the Kyrgyz Republic Lim So Yeon.

The project is scheduled to be implemented from this year through 2028 with a budget of $10 million. It aims to enhance climate change response capacity and improve air quality in Kyrgyzstan. The scope of the project includes:

— establishment of phased mitigation measures by air pollution sources in Bishkek;

— development of «Comprehensive Air Quality Management Plan for 2028–2038»;

— pilot implementation of green heating systems (heat pumps) in public educational facilities.

Approximately 30 schools and kindergartens in Chui region will be equipped with heat pumps, allowing an estimated 2.3 million residents of Bishkek and Chui to benefit from a healthier and more comfortable air environment.

At the ceremony, Minister Mashiev highlighted the importance of the cooperation:

«We sincerely thank KOICA, which has been working in our country for over ten years and implementing significant projects. We highly value our cooperation with the government of the Republic of Korea and intend to continue developing our relations.»

Ambassador Kim emphasized the timeliness of the project:

«The issue of air quality is of particular concern in Bishkek, and it is important to address it. We look forward to the successful implementation of the project and continued collaboration with the Ministry.»

KOICA Country Director Lim remarked:

«We hope these efforts will lead to tangible results in combating climate change and improving public health, serving as an important example of international cooperation.»

The «Air Quality Improvement Project in the Kyrgyz Republic» will be a significant milestone in the development of government measures to improve environmental conditions and in applying international best practices in the field of environment. The signing of the Record of Discussions opens new opportunities for deepening bilateral cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Korea.