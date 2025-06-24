12:35
KOICA holds Safety Training and Performance Assessment of WFK volunteers

On June 18, 2025, the World Friends Korea (WFK) volunteers, including project volunteers, in Kyrgyzstan participated in a Safety Training held in Bishkek. The training was organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Red Crescent Society of the Kyrgyz Republic. The session included informative lectures on disaster preparedness, personal safety, emergency response procedures, and the prevention and response to sexual misconduct. A hands-on evacuation drill was also conducted under the guidance of the WFK security manager, enhancing the volunteers’ ability to respond effectively in crisis situations.

Following the safety training, a Volunteer Performance Assessment was held on June 19–20. During the two-day program, the volunteers presented their activities, shared outcomes, and reflected on the impact of their work in various sectors across Kyrgyzstan. The event served as a platform for mutual learning, where participants exchanged ideas, challenges, and good practices. It also fostered deeper connections within the volunteer network and inspired new initiatives for the coming months.

The series of events underscored KOICA’s ongoing commitment to both the safety and professional development of its volunteers, ensuring they are well-equipped to contribute meaningfully to the host communities.

