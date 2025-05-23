20:16
USD 87.45
EUR 99.18
RUB 1.10
English

Ministry of Energy and KOICA сomplete сonstruction of CAS Operation Center

The Ministry of Energy and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) held a Construction Completion Ceremony to mark the finalization of the CAS Operation Center, built as part of the «Development of National Centralized AMI System for Improving the Energy System of the Kyrgyz Republic» project.

The event was attended by Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic Taalaibek Ibraev, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Kim Kwang-jae and KOICA Vice President Hong Seok-hwa, among others.

Minister Ibraev stated that the completion of the CAS Operation Center marks a major step in the digitalization of the energy sector. «With the support of our Korean partners, we are not just building infrastructure — we are shaping a smarter, more efficient energy future for the Kyrgyz Republic,» he said.

Ambassador Kim highlighted the significance of the event, stating: «This year marks the 33rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and the Kyrgyz Republic. It is deeply meaningful to see our partnership contributing to progress in such a key area as energy.»

«Kyrgyzstan holds vast potential in the energy sector, and Korea is honored to contribute its expertise and technology to support the country’s energy future. We hope this project will help establish a data-driven energy policy framework and reduce power losses,» he added.

This project supported by KOICA from 2023 with a total budget of approximately $10.5 million, aims to improve digitalization and energy efficiency in Kyrgyzstan’s electricity sector.

The project includes the establishment of a centralized AMI system capable of managing up to 1.5 million smart meters across the country—enabling integration of both newly introduced and existing meter types.

It also provides 10,779 smart meters and offers capacity-building programs for operation center personnel.

KOICA Vice President Hong emphasized the broader importance of the initiative, noting: «This centralized AMI system operation center is a major achievement of Korea-Kyrgyzstan cooperation and represents KOICA’s first grant aid project in Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector. Beyond technology transfer, it stands as a symbol of trust and partnership between our governments and people.»

The project is being implemented by a consortium comprising the Korea Energy Economics Institute and KT Corporation as executing partners.
link: https://24.kg/english/330200/
views: 227
Print
Related
KOICA hosts Annual Partner Meeting of World Friends Korea in Kyrgyzstan
Волонтеры KOICA помогают детям Кыргызстана. Первый этап программы уже идет
KOICA and activists intend to reduce waste at landfills through sorting
“Smart Home” opened in vocational lyceum No. 94 in Bishkek
KOICA donates X-ray, ultrasound machines to medical organizations in Kyrgyzstan
Рентген-аппараты и УЗИ передало KOICA медицинским организациям Кыргызстана
Korean agency donates six new vehicles and equipment to Health Ministry
KOICA выделит мэрии Бишкека 22 миллиона сомов на покупку медоборудования
В Академии госуправления при президенте открыли центр электронного обучения
До следующего погрома? Доноры оснастят парламент техническим оборудованием
Popular
SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10 SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10
Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest
Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank
Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city
23 May, Friday
17:36
How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzs...
17:23
Roads to be closed in Bishkek on May 24 for ONE RUN Half Marathon
17:08
New market in Osh: Total cost of construction is 550 million soms
17:00
Local kazy and three other clergymen detained in Osh for extortion
16:48
China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025