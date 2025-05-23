Ministry of Energy and KOICA сomplete сonstruction of CAS Operation Center

The Ministry of Energy and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) held a Construction Completion Ceremony to mark the finalization of the CAS Operation Center, built as part of the «Development of National Centralized AMI System for Improving the Energy System of the Kyrgyz Republic» project.
The event was attended by Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic Taalaibek Ibraev, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Kim Kwang-jae and KOICA Vice President Hong Seok-hwa, among others.
Minister Ibraev stated that the completion of the CAS Operation Center marks a major step in the digitalization of the energy sector. «With the support of our Korean partners, we are not just building infrastructure — we are shaping a smarter, more efficient energy future for the Kyrgyz Republic,» he said.
«Kyrgyzstan holds vast potential in the energy sector, and Korea is honored to contribute its expertise and technology to support the country’s energy future. We hope this project will help establish a data-driven energy policy framework and reduce power losses,» he added.
This project supported by KOICA from 2023 with a total budget of approximately $10.5 million, aims to improve digitalization and energy efficiency in Kyrgyzstan’s electricity sector.
The project includes the establishment of a centralized AMI system capable of managing up to 1.5 million smart meters across the country—enabling integration of both newly introduced and existing meter types.
It also provides 10,779 smart meters and offers capacity-building programs for operation center personnel.
The project is being implemented by a consortium comprising the Korea Energy Economics Institute and KT Corporation as executing partners.