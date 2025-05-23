Ministry of Energy and KOICA сomplete сonstruction of CAS Operation Center

The Ministry of Energy and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) held a Construction Completion Ceremony to mark the finalization of the CAS Operation Center, built as part of the «Development of National Centralized AMI System for Improving the Energy System of the Kyrgyz Republic» project.

The event was attended by Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic Taalaibek Ibraev, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Kim Kwang-jae and KOICA Vice President Hong Seok-hwa, among others.

Minister Ibraev stated that the completion of the CAS Operation Center marks a major step in the digitalization of the energy sector. «With the support of our Korean partners, we are not just building infrastructure — we are shaping a smarter, more efficient energy future for the Kyrgyz Republic,» he said.

Ambassador Kim highlighted the significance of the event, stating: «This year marks the 33rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and the Kyrgyz Republic. It is deeply meaningful to see our partnership contributing to progress in such a key area as energy.»

«Kyrgyzstan holds vast potential in the energy sector, and Korea is honored to contribute its expertise and technology to support the country’s energy future. We hope this project will help establish a data-driven energy policy framework and reduce power losses,» he added.

This project supported by KOICA from 2023 with a total budget of approximately $10.5 million, aims to improve digitalization and energy efficiency in Kyrgyzstan’s electricity sector.

The project includes the establishment of a centralized AMI system capable of managing up to 1.5 million smart meters across the country—enabling integration of both newly introduced and existing meter types.

It also provides 10,779 smart meters and offers capacity-building programs for operation center personnel.

KOICA Vice President Hong emphasized the broader importance of the initiative, noting: «This centralized AMI system operation center is a major achievement of Korea-Kyrgyzstan cooperation and represents KOICA’s first grant aid project in Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector. Beyond technology transfer, it stands as a symbol of trust and partnership between our governments and people.»

The project is being implemented by a consortium comprising the Korea Energy Economics Institute and KT Corporation as executing partners.