KOICA hosts Annual Partner Meeting of World Friends Korea in Kyrgyzstan

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Kyrgyzstan hosted the Annual Partner Meeting for the World Friends Korea (WFK) volunteer program on April 25, 2025.

The event was attended by Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kyrgyzstan Kim Kwang-jae, KOICA Kyrgyzstan Country Director Lim So-yeon, and over 35 representatives from educational and public institutions across the country who work with KOICA’s volunteer program.

The meeting focused on sharing experiences of cooperation with WFK volunteers and the knowledge and skills gained through this collaboration. A special highlight of the event was the participation of new partners — the representatives of the Gavrilovka school complex and the Voenno-Antonovka secondary school, both located in Sokuluk district, Chui region, where KOICA launched a new 30-month project in January 2025 aimed at improving sanitation conditions and hygiene education for students. This was their first time attending the partner meeting, providing an opportunity to connect with other institutions involved in the WFK program.

During the event, several partner institutions presented their best practices, including successful community initiatives and educational projects. Representatives from these institutions gave presentations on talent development, showcasing the positive impact of the WFK volunteers’ activities.

Since 2014, the KOICA WFK program has dispatched 95 volunteers and 30 advisors to Kyrgyzstan. They have contributed to the development of 65 institutions, including schools, lyceums, colleges, universities, and government organizations.

WFK volunteers have implemented numerous impactful initiatives. Among the recent accomplishments:

A Korean Language Center was opened at Naryn State University. The project was implemented by KOICA volunteer Mr. Oh Jeongsu to promote Korean culture and strengthen educational exchange.

A Montessori Education Center was established at the Pedagogical College of Kyrgyz National University named after Jusup Balasagyn. This initiative, led by KOICA volunteer Ms. Lee Young-il, will play a key role in training future educators.

Lim So-yeon, Country Director of KOICA Kyrgyzstan, expressed heartfelt appreciation to all participating institutions for their strong commitment and partnership, noted that continued collaboration through the WFK program will play an essential role in deepening the friendship and cooperation between Korea and Kyrgyzstan.