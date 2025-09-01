Cold Storage and Logistic Center opened in Batken region with KOICA’s support

On August 29, on the eve of the Independence Day of the Kyrgyz Republic, the opening of the Fruit and Vegetable Cold Storage and Logistic Center took place in the village of Tort-Gul, Zhany-Zher aiyl okmotu. The event was attended online by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as representatives of KOICA, the NGO Good Neighbors, local government leaders, and community residents.

At the ceremony, Akim of Batken district, Danir Belekovich Imanaliev, noted: «Today, about 70 enterprises similar to ours are opening across the country. We are honored to open this storage facility, the financing of which was partially provided by KOICA and Good Neighbors. We believe that this facility will contribute to increasing the incomes of local farmers.»

A representative of KOICA, in turn, emphasized: «All these results were achieved not only thanks to the support of the Government of the Republic of Korea, but also through the financial contribution and administrative support of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, combined with the voluntary participation of local residents. This will be the base for the further development of rural area of Batken».

The center was built under the Integrated Rural Development Project, implemented by KOICA and Good Neighbors in 30 villages across Osh and Batken regions. The facility has the capacity to store up to 500 tons of agricultural products and is equipped with modern refrigeration units, allowing farmers to minimize post-harvest losses, extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables, and ensure stable supply to both domestic and external markets.

The logistics center is operated by the cooperative «Batken Berekelyuu Aimak», which has already begun active sales activities. In particular, a supply contract for dried apricots has been signed with the processing company Sun Planet Organic.

The project was made possible through a partnership between international donors, the Kyrgyz government, and local communities. Local self-government bodies covered about 42 percent of the construction costs, which enabled the timely installation of essential equipment and the strengthening of the infrastructure base.

The opening of the center marks an important contribution to the sustainable development of rural areas and the expansion of economic opportunities for farmers in Batken region. According to the organizers, KOICA will continue its support to further strengthen the rural economy of the Kyrgyz Republic.