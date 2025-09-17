KOICA holds Civil Society Cooperation Seminar

On September 16, 2025, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) held a Civil Society Cooperation Seminar with the aim of providing a platform for networking and exchanging ideas and practices between Korean and local civil society organizations (CSOs) and partners from other international organizations working in Kyrgyzstan.
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea Kim Kwang-jae, KOICA Country Director Lim So Yeon, Chairman of the Korean NGO Association Cho Soonhyoung and representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, Ministry of Health, and Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic attended the ceremony.
KOICA Country Director Lim highlighted: «KOICA’s cooperation with civil society has been steadily expanding since its establishment. Through this collaboration, KOICA enhances the effectiveness of its development cooperation by tailoring its approach to local needs. In particular, in Kyrgyzstan, KOICA cooperates not only with Korean but also with local civil society organizations.»
The KOICA Office in the Kyrgyz Republic will continuously strive to engage and cooperate with civil society organizations to drive tangible change in diverse areas, including rural development, environment, health and education.