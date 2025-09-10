EV charging stations under construction on Bishkek–Osh, Bishkek–Karakol roads

Chakan HPP JSC is implementing a project to build charging stations for electric vehicles as part of the state policy to promote green energy and develop infrastructure for environmentally friendly transport, the company reported.

This year, the company plans to construct 10 charging stations. The first has already been commissioned at Chakan HPP site to test the equipment.

The remaining stations will be installed along the country’s key highways — Bishkek—Karakol and Bishkek—Osh.

According to company CEO Shakir Saidov, the project will help increase the number of electric vehicles in the country and have a positive impact on the environment.

The company intends to continue expanding the charging network in 2026.