Snow leopard officially declared national symbol of Kyrgyzstan

By presidential decree No. 369 dated December 29, 2023, the snow leopard has been officially recognized as a national symbol of Kyrgyzstan.

Following the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers has begun preparing a regulatory legal act to implement its provisions, define the powers of state bodies, and create conditions for the conservation of the snow leopard population.

The snow leopard is a rare and vulnerable species inhabiting the high-mountain regions of Kyrgyzstan. It is not only part of the country’s unique natural heritage but also a symbol of national identity, strength, and freedom, widely represented in culture, folklore, and state symbols of the country.

The designation of the snow leopard as a national symbol aims to unite the efforts of government agencies, scientific and educational institutions, as well as public and international organizations for its protection and promotion.

The corresponding Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution will: