Threat of extinction: Melting glaciers endanger snow leopard

Business, Ecology, and Sports — Ak-Ilbirs 2025 Forum is taking place in Bishkek, marking International Snow Leopard Day, celebrated on October 23. This day was established by a UN General Assembly resolution at the initiative of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The forum brought together the business community, sports organizations, and environmental initiatives to promote the conservation of the snow leopard (ilbirs) and Kyrgyzstan’s high-mountain ecosystems. October 23 unites all 12 countries within the animal’s natural range.

Dinara Kemelova, Special Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan for the Implementation of the Five Years of Action for Mountain Development, congratulated everyone on this occasion.

«The snow leopard is a symbol of our mountains, a symbol of the beauty of wild nature. This day is being celebrated for the first time since its proclamation by the UN, at the initiative of President Sadyr Japarov. This initiative was supported by partner countries. For Kyrgyzstan, the snow leopard is more than just a rare species. It is our national symbol, according to a presidential decree adopted in 2023. It is also part of our cultural identity and a living reminder of the close connection between nature and humans,» she noted.

Kemelova emphasized that the snow leopard is an indicator of the country’s healthy ecosystems, yet the species now faces the threat of extinction due to climate change.

We see glaciers melting, snow cover shrinking. Their habitats are being lost, and poaching still occurs. Dinara Kemelova

She stressed that protecting the snow leopard means «preserving a source of life for future generations.» Kyrgyzstan takes pride in having initiated a global program for the conservation of this species and its ecosystem.

Dinara Kemelova also expressed a desire to establish a Snow Leopard Eco-Museum.

«Kyrgyzstan will continue to be a symbol of the mountains and the snow leopard, a country where nature and humanity coexist in harmony, ensuring a sustainable future for our people,» she concluded.