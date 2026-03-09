Snow leopard population in Kyrgyzstan exceeds 550

The population of the snow leopard in Kyrgyzstan has exceeded 550 individuals. Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Asel Raimkulova said during a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Subsoil Use, Ecology and Environmental Protection of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to her, the snow leopard has officially been recognized as a national symbol of Kyrgyzstan, and an official logo and rules for its use have also been approved.

Raimkulova added that the country has adopted a National Action Plan for the Conservation of the Snow Leopard through 2030 and established the Ak Ilbirs ecological corridor.

According to the deputy minister, the measures implemented in recent years have helped increase the snow leopard population in the republic.