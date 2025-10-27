Kyrgyzstan's snow leopard campaign covers 100 million people

Kyrgyzstan has united the world: the #23for23 campaign in support of the snow leopard has reached over 100 million people, Snow Leopard Trust reports.

According to it, the country has become the epicenter of the global environmental movement, leading the international #23for23 campaign. The initiative united the efforts of nine governments, hundreds of organizations, and thousands of individuals worldwide. Timed to coincide with International Snow Leopard Day, the campaign cemented the country’s status as a leader in preserving mountain ecosystems and promoting green diplomacy.

The essence of the «#23for23: 23 minutes for snow leopards» campaign is a simple yet powerful call: dedicate 23 minutes of physical activity (walking, running, stretching) in solidarity with efforts to protect this rare predator. On October 23, International Snow Leopard Day, President Sadyr Japarov personally called on citizens to support the campaign. This action served as a catalyst for broad international mobilization.

The Kyrgyz Republic’s call resonated at all levels—from governments and international organizations to celebrities and millions of ordinary people. Key campaign results:

The campaign covered over 101 million people on social media, reaching audiences from more than 50 countries.

Official support from 9 out of 12 countries in the snow leopard’s range, including India, Pakistan, Russia, Mongolia, Bhutan, Nepal, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan itself.

More than 700 organizations have joined the initiative, including the UN, UNEP, and WWF.

Ministers, diplomats, international agencies, NGOs, athletes, photographers, and influencers turned the campaign into a global movement.

The campaign generated over 861,000 social interactions—from likes and reposts to comments. Kyrgyzstan ranked among the top five countries in terms of engagement, along with India, the United States, Pakistan, and Mongolia. This result confirms not only the initiative’s international success but also its strong domestic support.

The #23for23 campaign is reportedly more than just an image success. It is a strategic investment in the country’s international brand, its environmental leadership, and its economic future:

Global leadership. Kyrgyzstan has strengthened its position as a leading voice in protecting mountain ecosystems, continuing the course begun with the promotion of International Snow Leopard Day at the UN General Assembly.

Economic potential. The Country of the Snow Leopard status opens new opportunities for sustainable ecotourism and job creation in mountain regions.

Green diplomacy. Massive support for the campaign, including at the presidential level, strengthens Kyrgyzstan’s position in negotiations to attract climate finance and green investments.

The #23for23 campaign has become a symbol of awareness, solidarity, and leadership. Kyrgyzstan has proven its ability not only to talk about environmental protection but also to inspire the world to take real action. This is an example of how one country can become a catalyst for global change.