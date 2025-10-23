Snow leopard approved as symbol of Kyrgyzstan, rules for use introduced

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic approved a resolution recognizing the snow leopard (ilbirs) as the country’s national symbol and the procedures for using the official logo. The document was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

The decision was made in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic «On Recognizing the Snow Leopard as the National Symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

According to the appendix to the resolution, the snow leopard logo is a dynamic image of the animal in profile—with its head raised, its gaze directed forward, and its tail raised and curved, symbolizing determination, forward movement, and inner strength. A step starting with the right paw is interpreted as a good sign and movement along the right path.

The logo is permitted to be used:

on state awards, coins, banknotes, and commemorative medals;

in the design of state holidays, official events, and anniversaries;

in souvenirs and printed materials, architecture, building and transport design;

during festivals, exhibitions, and fairs;

in educational, cultural, and image-building projects, as well as on official websites representing Kyrgyzstan.

Distorting the image or using it in political campaigning or advertising that violates the law or in a context that damages the state’s image is prohibited.

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision has been instructed to approve an action plan for the conservation of the snow leopard population and habitat.

Incorrect or illegal use of the symbol is punishable under the laws of the Kyrgyz Republic.