Chon-Kemin to host Snow Leopard EcoFest — Kemin 2026 Festival

The Snow Leopard EcoFest — Kemin 2026 Festival will be held in Chon-Kemin on July 11. The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the press service, the festival aims to raise public awareness about the protection of snow leopards, one of the symbols of Kyrgyzstan’s high-mountain nature.

Furthermore, the event aims to support environmental initiatives, promote environmental awareness, and develop sustainable tourism in the region.

The festival is expected to bring together representatives of government agencies, environmental organizations, businesses, and local residents interested in nature conservation and the development of ecotourism.
