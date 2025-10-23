Kyrgyzstan presents updated Snow Leopard Conservation Strategy

An updated national strategy and action plan for the conservation of this wild animal was presented in Bishkek at a forum dedicated to International Snow Leopard Day (October 23).

Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision Meder Mashiev noted that the snow leopard is a symbol of strength, independence, and fragility, requiring protection. «Just as a leopard carefully chooses its path on a slope, so we must learn to move forward with respect for nature, on which our future depends,» he said.

Meder Mashiev recalled that International Snow Leopard Day unites 12 countries across its range, from the Himalayas to the Pamirs and Tien Shan. This day has special significance for Kyrgyzstan, as it was here, the birthplace of the global program, that cooperation on snow leopard conservation was first launched.

«This is a strategy for national-level conservation goals, taking into account our realities and global challenges. Nature conservation is a key component of a sustainable economy and social stability. As part of a global program, we are launching a dialogue with the financial sector to create conditions for investment and attract sustainable funding for nature conservation projects,» the minister added.

He emphasized that the UN Resolution on the Conservation of the Snow Leopard was adopted in 2024, marking a significant contribution by the Kyrgyz Republic to the protection of mountain ecosystems.

Today, business is not a donor, but a partner in nature conservation, where the snow leopard is a symbol, its protection is already included in global programs. Meder Mashiev

Concluding his speech, he quoted Chingiz Aitmatov: «For valor today is not about taking more from nature without giving anything in return. It is about living with nature in complete harmony, demonstrating in practice our wisdom. Today, we are required not only to be rational, but also to have foresight, will, and joint action.»

UN Representative Alexandra Solovieva noted that the fate of the snow leopard is inextricably linked to the sustainable development of mountain communities and the preservation of biodiversity. She called Kyrgyzstan a leader in the global conservation agenda, and recognizing it as a national symbol reflects the country’s deep respect for nature.

The UN Development Programme has been honored to be a reliable partner of the Kyrgyz Republic on this path for many years. Alexandra Solovieva

She added that UNDP continues to contribute to the expansion of specially protected natural areas, which have grown to more than 7 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s territory. An ecological corridor covering over 60,000 hectares has been created in the Western Tien Shan, connecting three such areas and providing the snow leopard’s habitat and prey.

The UN Representative called on the banking and private sectors to support this effort and called the forum a unique platform for uniting the efforts of government, business, and public organizations.