Snow leopard released back into the wild in Chon-Kemin Nature Park

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan, the rare predator was spotted on December 29 at approximately 11:20 p.m. in the village of Boroldoi in Kemin district. According to preliminary reports, the snow leopard descended from the mountains into the village and climbed a tree.

Specialists arrived at the scene, examined the animal, and confirmed its condition was not alarming. The snow leopard was then safely released into its natural habitat in Chon-Kemin Nature Park.

The ministry noted that the snow leopard is listed in the Red Book and is a specially protected species. Citizens are urged to immediately report any wild animals they see to the appropriate authorities and not to take any action on their own.