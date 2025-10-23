Sadyr Japarov calls to dedicate 23 minutes on October 23 to snow leopard

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov delivered an open address in honor of International Snow Leopard Day.

«Today, the international community officially celebrates International Snow Leopard Day for the first time. For me, this is a special source of pride because the initiative was born here in Kyrgyzstan — from the very heart of our people — and has gained recognition around the world! A year ago, our nation, whose destiny is inseparably linked with the great mountains and this majestic animal, made an important proposal. And the world heard us!

The UN Resolution proclaiming International Snow Leopard Day was adopted unanimously. This is not only a diplomatic success but also a vivid demonstration that in the face of preserving natural heritage, borders lose their meaning and humanity shows unity,» Japarov said.

In the head of state’s opinion, Kyrgyzstan cannot be separated from the snow leopard.

«The snow leopard is the soul of our snowy mountains, the guardian of our inaccessible peaks, and a living symbol of our freedom, resilience, and devotion to our homeland. Like our people, it is loyal to its icy summits and never abandons them, even in the harshest times. We, the children of the great mountains, draw our spirit of freedom, independence, and unwavering will from the sky-high peaks.

Since ancient times, our ancestors, like the snow leopard, preserved their values through the ages. Their love of freedom, strength of will, and patience helped them endure great hardships and triumph in the most difficult moments of history. We, the descendants of this proud nation, draw our strength not for conquest but for the protection of our homeland, our traditions, our values, and our families. We will remain true to our roots and continue to grow and progress,» he added.

Sadyr Japarov believes that the Kyrgyz Republic’s proposal to the UN was a logical step.

«This was not only about a rare animal on the brink of extinction but also about people who are an inseparable part of this nature. Protecting the snow leopard means preserving a part of ourselves. Safeguarding its habitat is protecting the sources that provide water for one-third of the world’s population!

Today is not just a reason to admire the beauty of the snow leopard. It is a global call to humanity — to responsibility and conscience. It is an appeal to all countries and peoples to unite in the effort to protect this unique animal and its fragile ecosystem.

On Snow Leopard Day, Kyrgyzstan is leading a global campaign in honor of the guardian of our mountains — the snow leopard. Their survival is tied to our ecosystems, our heritage, and our future.

On October 23, we symbolically dedicate 23 minutes to the snow leopard — a walk, exercise, or simply movement in the fresh air. Protecting nature is our sport, and safeguarding the snow leopard is our shared victory!» the president concluded.