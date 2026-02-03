Sculpture competition and national games: Issyk-Kul hosts Snow Leopard Festival

Snow Leopard Protection 2026 Festival was held in Jeti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, the Presidential Administration reported.

A key event of the festival was the official opening of a new bridge and observation deck near the nephritoid stone. These landmarks have joined the list of attractions in the district, which is actively developing as a promising tourist destination.

Dinara Kemelova, the President’s Special Representative for Mountain Agenda, recalled that the snow leopard is recognized as the country’s national symbol. Protection of the predator is being implemented systemically as part of the Five-Year Action Plan for the Development of Mountain Regions (2023-2027). This program includes:

preservation of unique high-mountain ecosystems;

improving the quality of life of local communities;

development of responsible ecotourism.

The festival brought together over 2,000 participants, including foreign guests, artisans, and representatives of ministries and businesses. The festive program included:

a competition of ice and snow sculptures of a leopard;

an exhibition of works by schoolchildren and educators from the district;

national games, horseback riding, and sleigh rides;

tasting of traditional dishes and a national clothing show.

The event demonstrated the unity of residents in preserving the natural and cultural heritage and sustainable development of Kyrgyzstan’s mountainous regions.