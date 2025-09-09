36 women detained for prostitution in Bishkek

Employees of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek together with district departments of internal affairs conducted an operational and preventive operation called «Brothel».

The purpose of the raid was to identify and prevent the organization and maintenance of brothels, as well as individuals who systematically provide intimate services.

During the operation, police inspected locations previously monitored by law enforcement, along with high-risk sites such as saunas, hotels, and short-term rental apartments.

As a result, 36 women engaged in prostitution were taken to district police departments. Preventive talks and awareness raising sessions were conducted with them.

Twelve administrative protocols were issued under Article 109 of the Code of Offenses (Engaging in Prostitution).