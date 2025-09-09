14:20
USD 87.45
EUR 102.59
RUB 1.07
English

36 women detained for prostitution in Bishkek

Employees of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek together with district departments of internal affairs conducted an operational and preventive operation called «Brothel».

The purpose of the raid was to identify and prevent the organization and maintenance of brothels, as well as individuals who systematically provide intimate services.

During the operation, police inspected locations previously monitored by law enforcement, along with high-risk sites such as saunas, hotels, and short-term rental apartments.

As a result, 36 women engaged in prostitution were taken to district police departments. Preventive talks and awareness raising sessions were conducted with them.

Twelve administrative protocols were issued under Article 109 of the Code of Offenses (Engaging in Prostitution).
link: https://24.kg/english/342798/
views: 153
Print
Related
Female pimp detained in Bishkek
Police detains woman on suspicion of assisting prostitution in Bishkek
Interior Ministry blocks 23 websites advertising paid sexual services
90 prostitutes detected during raid in Bishkek
Two Kyrgyzstanis detained in Moscow on suspicion of organizing brothels
Woman rents apartment and opens brothel, she was detained
Brothel detected in Bishkek, 40-year-old pimp detained
Pimps forcing teenagers into prostitution detained in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan introduces criminal liability for organizing webcam prostitution
No Kyrgyzstanis among detained in Turkey for prostitution - MFA
Popular
Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works
Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic
Over 48 tons of fruits and berries from Kyrgyzstan delivered to Arkhangelsk Over 48 tons of fruits and berries from Kyrgyzstan delivered to Arkhangelsk
XXIV CIS and SCO International Sports Games start in Kyrgyzstan XXIV CIS and SCO International Sports Games start in Kyrgyzstan
9 September, Tuesday
14:14
Committee approves renaming of Jalal-Abad to Manas in three readings Committee approves renaming of Jalal-Abad to Manas in t...
14:05
Kyrgyz authorities simplify licensing for pawnshops, casinos, crypto exchanges
14:00
Suspects in series of cattle thefts detained in Chui region
13:50
Mineral water production increases 3.5 times in Kyrgyzstan
13:46
Snow leopard officially declared national symbol of Kyrgyzstan