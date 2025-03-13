Police detains woman on suspicion of assisting prostitution in Bishkek

The police of Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek detained a suspect in assisting prostitution and debauchery. The press service of the District Department of Internal Affairs reported.

The police found an apartment where, «presumably, the woman created conditions for the provision of intimate services by girls for monetary compensation.»

A criminal case was opened under Article 160 (assistance to prostitution and debauchery) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The citizen, 28, was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation of the criminal case is ongoing.

The District Department of Internal Affairs recalled that amendments were made to the Code of Offenses in 2024, according to which prostitution is punishable by a fine of 20,000 soms or arrest for a period from three to seven days.