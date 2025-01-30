15:33
Interior Ministry blocks 23 websites advertising paid sexual services

At the initiative of law enforcement agencies in Kyrgyzstan, more than 20 websites advertising intimate services were blocked. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

«During monitoring of Internet content, more than 20 sites were detected containing information related to the propaganda of providing sexual services for a fee. The sites contain photographs of naked girls and prices. Access to the information is free, and minors could also access it,» the statement says.

On January 17, the court issued a decision to restrict access to 23 of these resources on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Its implementation is entrusted to the service for regulation and supervision in the communications industry.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that law enforcement officers regularly conduct raids «Brothel» and «Butterfly». In mid-January 2025 alone, 90 prostitutes were brought to the police. As part of the raids, saunas, daily rental apartments, hotels and suspected brothels were checked.
