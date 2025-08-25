13:10
USD 87.43
EUR 101.42
RUB 1.08
English

Female pimp detained in Bishkek

During a raid codenamed «Priton,» officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek uncovered a brothel organized by a woman where sexual services were provided. A criminal case has been opened under the article «Facilitation of Prostitution» of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan.

A search was carried out in the premises where the women offering sexual services were found. It was established that they paid the organizer, identified as Zh.G., 50 percent of their earnings in exchange for the conditions provided.

The women were issued administrative protocols under the article «Engaging in Prostitution» of the Code of Offenses of Kyrgyzstan. The pimp was placed in a temporary detention facility, the investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/340820/
views: 186
Print
Related
Police detains woman on suspicion of assisting prostitution in Bishkek
Suspects in organizing brothel detained in Alamedin district
Interior Ministry blocks 23 websites advertising paid sexual services
90 prostitutes detected during raid in Bishkek
Two Kyrgyzstanis detained in Moscow on suspicion of organizing brothels
Woman rents apartment and opens brothel, she was detained
Brothel detected in Bishkek, 40-year-old pimp detained
Pimps forcing teenagers into prostitution detained in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan introduces criminal liability for organizing webcam prostitution
No Kyrgyzstanis among detained in Turkey for prostitution - MFA
Popular
UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank
Two Iranian climbers go missing in Kyrgyzstan Two Iranian climbers go missing in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations
Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing
25 August, Monday
12:26
Gulnaz Supaeva appointed rector of Kyrgyz Economic University Gulnaz Supaeva appointed rector of Kyrgyz Economic Univ...
12:15
Wind generator installed for the first time in Issyk-Kul region
11:51
Kyrgyz farmers advised on winter wheat varieties to plant
11:33
Consumer price growth recorded in all EAEU countries except Armenia
11:21
New school in Tash-Dobo village to be commissioned on September 1