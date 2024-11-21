Woman rents apartment and opens brothel, she was detained

The Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek received information about the provision of intimate services in one of the multi-story buildings on Abdrakhmanov Street. Police officers and City Hall representatives serving the administrative district went to the address, where the fact of providing intimate services was confirmed. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district reported.

During the investigation, the girls, who provided intimate services, reported that a woman rented an apartment and created conditions for prostitution, while she took part of the earned money for herself.

A criminal case was opened on this fact under the article «Promotion of prostitution» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During operational activities, the suspect was identified. She turned out to be 38-year-old S.Sh., who was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Investigation is underway.