A «Brothel» raid was carried out in Bishkek, during which law enforcers detected and brought to the police station 90 prostitutes. The press service of the capital’s police department reported.

About 50 establishments, including saunas, daily apartments, hotels and alleged brothels, were checked within the framework of the raid. In addition, law enforcement officers solved 60 crimes, found two missing citizens and drew up 120 administrative protocols for 500,000 soms.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek asks citizens who have information about places where intimate services are provided, or about persons engaged in such activities, to report it by phone: WhatsApp — 0701700251, duty station — 0312437375 or by calling 102.