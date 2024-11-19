13:02
Brothel detected in Bishkek, 40-year-old pimp detained

A brothel, where prostitutes worked, was revealed in Bishkek. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district reported.

A message was received on November 17 at about 5.40 a.m. that a brothel was working on Chuikov Street. The investigative group together with specialists of the municipal administration of Pervomaisky district immediately went to the place. The fact was confirmed.

«It was established that girls with low social responsibility provided intimate services for monetary remuneration. During the conversation, one of them told that a guy named O. organized a brothel and received part of the money from women providing services. A case was opened under the article «Promotion of prostitution and debauchery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

Officers of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district identified and detained 40-year-old T.O., who was taken to the investigative service, and then placed in the temporary detention center. The investigation continues.

The police ask citizens and guests of Bishkek who have any information about persons engaged in the provision of intimate services or similar places to immediately report to the phone numbers: 0312566043 and 102. Anonymity is guaranteed.
