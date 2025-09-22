16:25
Woman detained in Bishkek for recruiting young women for sexual services

Police in Bishkek have arrested a woman suspected of organizing the recruitment of young women for sexual services. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported.

According to preliminary data, the suspect posted online advertisements for «high-paying jobs» and, under the guise of employment, persuaded women aged from 18 to 30 to provide sexual services for money.

The Investigative Service opened a criminal case under the article «Aiding Prostitution and Debauchery.» During the investigation, 43-year-old A.M.A., previously convicted under the same article, was detained.

She was taken to the investigative unit of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Law enforcement officers also identified two more women, 38 and 31, whom the suspect recruited for sexual services. They were taken to the police station to give statements.

Investigative actions are currently ongoing.
