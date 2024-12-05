16:20
USD 86.80
EUR 91.06
RUB 0.82
English

Two Kyrgyzstanis detained in Moscow on suspicion of organizing brothels

Two Kyrgyzstanis have been detained in Moscow on suspicion of organizing brothels. During a large-scale operation in the southeast of the Russian capital, a network of brothels for illegal migrants was discovered, where sexual services were provided by girls from Central Asia. Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan and eight Russians, involved not only in the administration of brothels, but also in organizing illegal migration, are under investigation. Izvestia reported.

According to the newspaper, the operation to combat prostitution in the Southern, Eastern and South-Eastern districts of Moscow began simultaneously at dozens of addresses. Criminal investigation officers, units of the Russian Guard and the Bureau of Special Technical Measures were involved.

Information about the addresses of the brothels was obtained through investigative work as part of another criminal case against an organized crime group that made money on the trafficking of illegal immigrants from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. 90 searches were conducted in residential and non-residential premises, which helped to detect 70 brothels for prostitution. The illegal activity was carried out by foreign women from the former Soviet republics. At the time of the law enforcers’ visit, guests of illegal hostel apartments and clients of sex salons had been detained — a total of 109 citizens of the Central Asian republics.

The brothels were located in apartments of residential buildings in areas with a compact population of migrants, near markets and large construction sites. At least 135 protocols were drawn up for various offenses. 54 detainees were brought to justice for violation of the migration regime, 17 of them were placed in temporary detention centers for foreigners by court order for further deportation, ten were ordered by the court to leave Russia on their own. Eight detainees were brought to justice for petty hooliganism, 54 — for prostitution.
link: https://24.kg/english/313224/
views: 152
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan counts on support from Russian senators in migration policy
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan get into road accident in Saratov Oblast of Russia
MFA: Number of Kyrgyzstanis in Russia is decreasing
Kyrgyzstan will continue to export labor force to Russia - Edil Baisalov
Over 58 percent of migrants’ children pass Russian language proficiency test
Sentence of Kyrgyzstani for fatal accident upheld in Russia
Migrants will not have any problems, if laws are strictly observed – Ambassador
Nurlanbek Shakiev calls on Russia to reduce anti-migrant sentiments
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan convicted of justifying terrorism in Yekaterinburg
77,000 Kyrgyzstanis work as taxi drivers in Moscow region
Popular
Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities
Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format
Bomb not found at Manas airport Bomb not found at Manas airport
5 December, Thursday
16:02
SCNS investigates corruption scheme with Abkhaz and Armenian number plates SCNS investigates corruption scheme with Abkhaz and Ar...
15:49
Large-scale mobile phone smuggling scheme uncovered in Kyrgyzstan
15:38
EDB ready to allocate up to $500 million for construction of Kambarata HPP 1
15:32
Eurasian Development Bank invested $266 million in Kyrgyzstan since 2011
15:27
Kamchybek Tashiev tells why journalists are punished