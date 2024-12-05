Two Kyrgyzstanis detained in Moscow on suspicion of organizing brothels

Two Kyrgyzstanis have been detained in Moscow on suspicion of organizing brothels. During a large-scale operation in the southeast of the Russian capital, a network of brothels for illegal migrants was discovered, where sexual services were provided by girls from Central Asia. Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan and eight Russians, involved not only in the administration of brothels, but also in organizing illegal migration, are under investigation. Izvestia reported.

According to the newspaper, the operation to combat prostitution in the Southern, Eastern and South-Eastern districts of Moscow began simultaneously at dozens of addresses. Criminal investigation officers, units of the Russian Guard and the Bureau of Special Technical Measures were involved.

Information about the addresses of the brothels was obtained through investigative work as part of another criminal case against an organized crime group that made money on the trafficking of illegal immigrants from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. 90 searches were conducted in residential and non-residential premises, which helped to detect 70 brothels for prostitution. The illegal activity was carried out by foreign women from the former Soviet republics. At the time of the law enforcers’ visit, guests of illegal hostel apartments and clients of sex salons had been detained — a total of 109 citizens of the Central Asian republics.

The brothels were located in apartments of residential buildings in areas with a compact population of migrants, near markets and large construction sites. At least 135 protocols were drawn up for various offenses. 54 detainees were brought to justice for violation of the migration regime, 17 of them were placed in temporary detention centers for foreigners by court order for further deportation, ten were ordered by the court to leave Russia on their own. Eight detainees were brought to justice for petty hooliganism, 54 — for prostitution.