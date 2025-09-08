Snow leopard population growing in Kyrgyzstan

The snow leopard population in Kyrgyzstan is on the rise. Erkinbek Mamaev, head of department at the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, said at Birinchi Radio.

He said that, based on the latest census, in 2024 the snow leopard population stood at 511, compared to just 282 in 2013.

«To study their habitat, monitor numbers, preserve and increase the snow leopard population, we are installing camera traps—mainly in Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions—and conducting patrols to protect them. Preserving this species is not only an ecological issue, but also a matter of our identity and culture,» Erkinbek Mamaev said.

He noted that thanks to protection efforts targeting not only snow leopards but also other wildlife species, cases of poaching have decreased. This was also influenced by the increase in fines for damage caused to wildlife.

«For example, killing a single snow leopard now carries a penalty of up to 2 million soms. This is a very large sum, so poachers will think twice before taking such a risky step,» he added.

According to him, the snow leopard remains one of the least studied wild cat species worldwide. Very little is known about the biology of this rare predator, and its population across the current range remains largely approximate. The snow leopard is included in the IUCN Red List and is recognized as a rare, endangered species in all 12 countries of its habitat.

It was reported earlier that the Cabinet of Ministers has submitted for public discussion a draft resolution «On Recognizing the Snow Leopard as a National Symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic.»